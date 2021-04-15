PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports a black sweatshirt and shorts as she is papped outside the gym

Rashmika Mandanna looked super happy as ever on returning to gym after days due to her busy schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna has returned to Hyderabad after the shooting of her second Hindi film Goodbye has halted due to a 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra. The actress was spotted yesterday back in action as she was heading to the gym. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in an all-black outfit and was all smiles for the paps. She looked pretty and fresh as ever on returning to the gym after days. Of late, the Dear Comrade actress is travelling a lot between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood projects.

Her second Bollywood project, Goodbye is being directed by Vikash Bahl and it stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead. It revolves around the story of a father and daughter. Meanwhile, her yet-to-release first debut Hindi project Mission Majnu, co-starring has been the talk of the town. The film marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and it also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. The makers have already wrapped up the Lucknow schedule of the film.

Also Read: WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna says 'I'll come back to Mumbai as soon as lockdown is over' as she heads to Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna will soon turn Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar and it will see AA in the role of a lorry driver. The first look teaser of the film was out recently and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×