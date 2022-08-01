PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports a Gucci sweater worth Rs 1 Lakh as she's papped in Mumbai

Looks like Rashmika Mandanna is on a signing spree recently. The Pushpa star has several thrilling projects in the making in both the South and Bollywood and she is bagging new films with each passing day. Recently, the stunner was clicked by the paparazzi outside filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapoor's office in Mumbai. She went for a casual and comfy look in a Gucci sweater worth Rs 1,26,440 paired with black lowers as her outfit of the day. Her ensemble was completed with specs and a ponytail.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal hinted that they are all set to share the screen space. The actress dropped a picture of a ball on Instagram on which she had drawn a face structure comprising of eyes, nose, and mouth. Tagging Vicky Kaushal, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Apparently, this is my look for you at shoot day.” Meanwhile, the Maasan actor reshared the post with the words, “Was asked to ‘stand’ all green faced.”

Check out the pictures below:

He further shared a story on his Instagram account with a ball, similar to that in Rashmika Mandanna's post, and wrote, “It was great working with you too.” Although, what this new collaboration is for is still unknown. For the unversed, these two had previously featured in an advertisement for an underwear brand.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna's other movies include Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor , Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra. In South, she will be a part of Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Sita Ramam headlined by Dulquer Salmaan.

