PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports a Gucci sweater worth Rs 1 Lakh as she's papped in Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna was captured by the shutterbugs at filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapoor's office in Mumbai today.
Looks like Rashmika Mandanna is on a signing spree recently. The Pushpa star has several thrilling projects in the making in both the South and Bollywood and she is bagging new films with each passing day. Recently, the stunner was clicked by the paparazzi outside filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapoor's office in Mumbai. She went for a casual and comfy look in a Gucci sweater worth Rs 1,26,440 paired with black lowers as her outfit of the day. Her ensemble was completed with specs and a ponytail.
Check out the pictures below:
He further shared a story on his Instagram account with a ball, similar to that in Rashmika Mandanna's post, and wrote, “It was great working with you too.” Although, what this new collaboration is for is still unknown. For the unversed, these two had previously featured in an advertisement for an underwear brand.
Also Read: Vicky Kaushal says 'it was great' working with Rashmika Mandanna in a cute way as he drops a hint of a collab