PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports an oversized pink hoodie dress and a cap as her gym look

Rashmika Mandanna is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit and healthy. Well, the Pushpa actress is shelling out major positivity and is dealing with mid-week blues like a boss by hitting to gym.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna was spotted today as she was heading to the gym. The stunner opted for a pink hoodie dress with a white cap and chappal. The stunner covered her face with a mask and waved to the paps before making her way inside the lift. Rashmika Mandanna, amidst COVID-19 lockdown, is seen hitting a gym a lot. She is making most of it and is keeping herself fit while not shooting for the films. Rashmika is a gym freak but due to her busy shooting schedules in Mumbai, the actress couldn't give much time to her fitness. Now that she is back in Hyderabad, the Dear Comrade actress is back to her gym training.

The young actress never misses her workout sessions. She trains herself like a beast. Well, Rashmika Mandanna is shelling out major positivity and is dealing with mid-week blues like a boss. Meanwhile, she has not one or two but more than 3 big-budget projects in the kitty. Rashmika is also making her Bollywood debut with co-starrer Mission Majnu. Her second Hindi project titled Goodbye is alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out her gym photos below for some fitness inspiration:

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna greets the paps and poses for photos as she heads to the gym

Talking about her mega Pan-India film, the Geetha Govindam actress will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film also has Fahadh Faasil.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film is scheduled to release on August 13.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×