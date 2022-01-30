PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports peppy look at the gym; Pooja Hegde spotted at airport

As we all know, Rashmika Mandanna is a total fitness freak. She makes sure to hit the gym despite having busy shooting schedules. The stunner was spotted yesterday outside her gym in Hyderabad and her peppy look managed to steal the attention.

One can see in the photos, Rashmika is sporting pink shorts teamed with a pastel sleeveless top. The Dear Comrade actress kept her workout look peppy and is all you need to push yourself to the gym. Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as a button in the latest photos.

Take a look:

Earlier today, the gorgeous Pooja Hegde was spotted at Mumbai airport. The Radhe Shyam actress can be seen sporting white on white teamed with a yellow shirt. While she kept her look simple and comfy, Pooja Hegde's under-eye makeup has totally gone wrong. One can see in the photos, the white patches under her eye are quite evident.

Nevertheless, Pooja Hegde was all smiles and looked as fresh as daisy in the latest photos clicked at the Mumbai airport. The stunner is busy shooting for Vijay starrer Beast. The action-thriller film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, check out Pooja Hegde's airport photos below:

