PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports printed leggings, black tee and white jacket as she gets papped at gym

Rashmika Mandanna gives major workout goals every time when she steps out in her best gym outfits. Check out her latest gym look below.

Rashmika Mandanna is making the most of lockdown by working out in the gym. The actress is actively being spotted almost every day outside her gym. Earlier today, the Dear Comrade actress was papped post-workout session and she was all smiles while maintaining social distancing. One can see in the photos, the stunner is sporting printed leggings with a black tee and a white jacket. Rashmika gives major workout goals every time she steps out in her best gym outfits. Rashmika Mandanna makes a point to pair her outfits with her stylish active wear.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is shooting for her second Bollywood project- Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, the shooting of the film went on floors in the first week of April. The shooting has been put on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, check out her latest gym photos:

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, also has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film has music by Devi Shri Prasad. Rashmika recently interacted with her fans on Instagram Live and shared her experience of working with Allu Arjun.

Call AA sweet and simple, she said, "(The shooting of) Pushpa is going super well. We're being extremely careful, but it's going in full swing. I'm sure you're going to love what you'll see. It's Sukumar sir, it's Mythri (Movie Makers) and it's Allu Arjun sir. What more do you want?!"

