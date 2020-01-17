PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted at the airport amidst IT Raid at her house in Karnataka

Rashmika Mandanna yesterday hit the headlines after IT officials raided her residence in Karnataka. Amidst this, the actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport today.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film stars superstar Mahesh Babu in the male lead and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. South beauty is currently doing great at her professional space and is grabbing all the attention. Rashmika yesterday hit the headlines after IT officials raided her residence in Karnataka. Amidst this, the actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The stunner was all smiles for the shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport in her best casual look accessorised with sunnies.

According to media reports, a team of IT officials from Bengaluru visited her house in Virajpet, Kodagu district at around 7:30 AM. While the reports about the IT raid at her house is doing rounds, Rashmika Mandanna has maintained silence over the same. The actress is yet to react to the same. According to the latest update, the actress may be interrogated on Jan 17. After interrogating Rashmika's father at their residence, reportedly the I-T officials left for Serenity hall, which is also owned by Rashmika's father in

Virajpet.

Recently, during an interview, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about being the highest-paid actress in the industry. To this, she replied, "Highest-paid, who said?" She further continued, "I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in the film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Bheeshma opposite Nithiin. Helmed by Venky Kudumula, the romantic drama will hit the big screen on February 21.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

