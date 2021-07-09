PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted in blue jumpsuit and denim jacket at the airport along with pet Aura in arms

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in the airport as she was seen clad in a blue jumpsuit with denim jacket holding her pet pooch Aura in the arms.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress has made a niche for herself among the audience and garnered a fan base all over the world. Rashmika is a very active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of millions. The actress has been grabbing the eyeballs either with the success of her films, adorable pictures, or Bollywood debut.

Rashmika is currently living in Mumbai because of her Bollywood work commitments. Today, the actress was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. As always, Rashmika's pet pooch Aura accompanied her to the airport. In the photos, one can see, Rashmika holding Aura in her arms as she donned a blue jumpsuit and topped it up with a denim long jacket. The actress also matched the entire look with blue sneakers.

Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are co-producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages worldwide. She also has another Telugu movie with Sharwanand titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

