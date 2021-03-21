PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted post her meet with director Trivikram Srinivas; Movie on cards?

Rashmika Mandanna's visit to Trivikram's office only makes us speculate if she is a part of Jr NTR's film.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently in the best phase of her career. The stunner is busy shooting for two big upcoming projects, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu, co-starring . Immediately after wrapping up the Lucknow schedule for Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna returned back home to Hyderabad. She was spotted today outside director Trivikram Srinivas' office post her meeting with him. One can see in the photos, the Dear Comrade actress is making her way inside the car after her meeting with the director.

Trivikram Srinivas is currently working on an untitled film with Jr NTR in the male lead. The formal launch of Jr NTR’s next is expected to take place in early April. Tentatively titled NTR 30, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film's full cast and crew. While moviegoers are pretty excited to know what's in store for them, Rashmika Mandanna's visit to Trivikram's office only makes us speculate if she is a part of Jr NTR's film. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu, the film is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and will see Sidharth Malhotra play the role of a RAW agent.

On the South front, Rashmika will also be seen in Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, co-starring Sharwanand. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film also has Aditi Rao Hydari.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

