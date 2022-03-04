PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted sans makeup as she visits a theatre to catch live audience reaction of AMJ

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu released today and in order to get the audience reaction first hand, the actress visited a theatre in Hyderabad. The pictures of the star experiencing the silver screen with moviegoers have surfaced on social media. Rashmika Mandanna opted for a cotton ethnic attire while going to the movies. Even in this undemanding ensemble and bare minimum makeup, the stunner looked as gorgeous as ever.

While Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu opened to mixed reviews, the much-anticipated film’s final verdict is yet to be known. This latest romantic outing talks about a guy Chiru, played by Sharwanand who encounters this beautiful girl Aadhya, played by Rashmika Mandanna, but when he proposes marriage, the girl’s mother, played by Khushbu Sundar puts a condition that her daughter will go out and work, while her husband will take care of all the household chores.

Check out the pictures below:

This Tirumala Kishore’s directorial has been backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. The melodious tracks for the film have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Rashmika Mandanna is presently also working on her Bollywood debut. The star will be starring in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actress’ first B-town venture will get a theatrical release on 13 May. Later on, she will also work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye. In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is also said to be in talks for her third project with Dharma Production, but nothing is official yet.

