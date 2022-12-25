PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna wears a 'queen' cap with her casual look as she gets papped at Mumbai airport

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was papped at Mumbai airport a few hours ago. She is having a very jam-packed schedule these days and is literally living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad to complete the shoots and promotions of her films.

Known for her simple airport looks, Rashmika was seen donning another casual avatar which she styled with a 'queen' cap. Being a responsible citizen, Rashmika made sure to wear a mask. Rashmika yet again gives us lessons on how to style airport look in a minimalistic way with her no makeup look.