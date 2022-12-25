PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna wears a 'queen' cap with her casual look as she gets papped at Mumbai airport
Rashmika Mandanna's off-duty look is all about a basic tee and denim teamed with chappals and sling bag.
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was papped at Mumbai airport a few hours ago. She is having a very jam-packed schedule these days and is literally living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad to complete the shoots and promotions of her films.
Known for her simple airport looks, Rashmika was seen donning another casual avatar which she styled with a 'queen' cap. Being a responsible citizen, Rashmika made sure to wear a mask. Rashmika yet again gives us lessons on how to style airport look in a minimalistic way with her no makeup look.
Check the photos below:
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is looking forward to her second Bollywood film Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is scheduled to be released on 20 January 2023.
She is also gearing up for the big release, Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay. Music composed by Thaman S, the film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12th January 2023. Directed by H. Vinoth, interestingly, Varisu is clashing with Ajith's Thunivu.
