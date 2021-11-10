PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna winks at paps as she heads to the gym in a pink oversized hoodie

Rashmika Mandanna, who is literally living a suitcase life was spotted yesterday as she was heading to the gym. One can see, the actress winks and shows heart gesture to the paps as she gets clicked in the lift. She is one of the few actresses who likes being herself and makes sure to step out in her comfiest clothes.

For her workout session, Rashmika opted for a pink white hoodies, with leggings, a cap and sliders. When it comes to taking time out for workout, Rashmika makes sure to hit the gym even in the late hours of the day. She is currently busy shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in the male lead role.

See photos:

On the work front, Rashmika recently wrapped up dubbing session for her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu. Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and scheduled to be released on 13 May, 2022.

Besides, Rashmika has Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and a Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, co-starring Sharwanand. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the upcoming film will see Rashmika and Sharwanand sharing the screen space for the first time.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan looks uber cool as he gets papped planting saplings in Hyderabad