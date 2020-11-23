PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna yet again shows the love sign to paps as she is spotted at Hyderabad airport

Earlier, while interacting with fans on social media, Rashmika Mandanna had expressed her love for South Korean boy band BTS.

Rashmika Mandanna never fails to leave us mesmerised with her stylish airport looks and this time again, the stunner is slaying it in her cool travel look. Rashmika opted for loose pants, sweatshirt along with a long jacket and a pair of white sneakers as her travel outfit. However, what caught our eyes is the cute finger heart gesture that the actress showed to paps and her fans. A finger heart is a gesture, for which a person uses a heart shape using their index finger and thumb. In South Korea, it is a known symbol among K-pop stars and their fans.

Earlier, while interacting with fans on social media, Rashmika Mandanna had expressed her love for South Korean boy band BTS. One of her fans asked her if she is a BTS fan, to this, Rashmika replied, "I am a BTS fan, a big one. I think I like their duality that how they are kids off the stage but transform into something else on the stage. I love that about them. It shows how professional they are. They are amazing." Rashmika also revealed that Dynamite and I like Boy With Luv are her favourite BTS songs.

Check out photos:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in their upcoming film titled, Pushpa. She is also awaiting the release of her Tamil debut film, Sulthan opposite actor Karthi.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

