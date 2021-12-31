PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's 2021 expectations vs reality with pet Aura is all things relatable

As 2021 is coming to end, Rashmika Mandanna has a unique way of saying how the year went on and it is something we all relate to. Yes, the actress gave a sneak peek of 2021 expectations and reality and it will definitely leave you splits.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared two pics with her pet pooch Aura, which is expectations vs reality. In the first pic, she held an aura on her shoulders as she posed for a pic in a bright smile and it makes up to be one of the cutest pics of 2021. Well, the next slide gives a reality check, Rashmika and Aura seemed to have missed a beat and looked extremely funny.

The Pushpa actress wanted her 2021 to be peaceful, calm and happy like the first pic but turned out it went like the second pic, which is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "Swipe to see my 2021's Expectation (pretty, calm, happy, peaceful) V/SAn actual reality (roller coaster of emotions)."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye.

Talking about her South projects, she has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.