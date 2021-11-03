PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's airport look is a riot of pink shades with an expensive Balenciaga bag

Rashmika Mandanna airport look pics
Rashmika Mandanna is turning out to be a paparazzi favourite as her airport spottings rarely go unnoticed. Yet again, the actress was spotted at Mumbai aiprort and looked super pretty in her fashionable attire. Rashmika Mandanna's airport style is all about keeping it cool, stylish and comfy. 

She aced her airport look in pink loose pants with a tie dye top and it was hues of all pink shades. With it, she left her hair open and opted for a expensive Balenciaga bag that matched the colour of her heels. To complete her chic look, Rashmika added a black mask.

Recently, Rashmika was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai for her upcoming Hindi debut film Mission Majnu. There too, the actress opted for pink sweatshirt. Looks like it is Rashmika's new happening colour.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide. She is currently shooting for her Telugu film titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Directed by Kishore Tirumala of ‘Nenu Sailaja’ fame, the film has Sharwanand in the male lead role. 

Apart from that, Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

