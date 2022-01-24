PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's comfy airport look in an oversized sweatshirt is a must in winter style book

Rashmika Mandanna got spotted at the Mumbai airport and her look is something we just can't afford to miss. She opted for a comfy look and showed why it should be a must-have attire in the winter wardrobe. Fans thronged around her for autographs and pics at the airport as she kept walking.

In the pics, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in an oversized white sweatshirt paired up with blue shorts and black sliders. The comfy look is a total winner. She left her hair open and added a pink cap which gives the right amount of cuteness to the attire. She took necessary precautions against COVID-19 as she was seen wearing a protective white mask. The actress smiled and showed her signature love sign at the paps as they clicked them from a distance.

Check out pics here:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is basking the success of her blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. She also has a Telugu film, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu alongside Sharwanand in her kitty.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to commence her journey in B-town. Firstly, she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. She will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye.

