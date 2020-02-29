PHOTOS: Rashmika Manndana looks dashing in casual outfit as she gets spotted in Hyderabad airport

South Diva Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport, as she was on her way to Vizag. Check out the pictures here.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Saturday, as she was off to Vizag for a shooting. She was seen in a solid yellow casual shirt and paired it with a pair of black leggings. She completed the look with a pair of coolers and smiled as shutter bugs clicked her. In the photos, it can be noted that she kept her makeup subtle and neat, and let her hair free.

Rashmika was last seen sharing screen space with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu, in Sarileru Neekevvaru. She has a lineup of big projects, including a film with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and Tamil star Vijay. Rashmika has also been roped in to play the love interest of Karthi in a Kollywood film, Sulthan, which will mark her debut in Kollywood. She will play a rural character in the film, which is expected to hit the big screens soon.

It was also reported that she will be seen in Jr NTR’s next film, which will be directed by Trivikram tentatively titled, NTR30. When the makers made an official announcement about this huge collaboration, it took over social media and movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to #NTR30. This film will mark the second collaboration of the NTR and Trivikram. However, there is no official word regarding Rashmika’s role in the film.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

