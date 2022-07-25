PHOTOS: Ravi Teja and Nani share laughs at the grand pre-release bash of Ramarao On Duty

Ravi Teja and Nani grace the lavish pre-release bash of the upcoming action entertainer, Ramarao On Duty.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 25, 2022 08:32 AM IST  |  492
Ramarao On Duty pre-release bash
PHOTOS: Ravi Teja and Nani share laughs at the grand pre-release bash of Ramarao On Duty
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Ravi Teja is getting ready to leave us smitten yet again with his forthcoming action entertainer, Ramarao On Duty. As this highly-awaited project nears release on the 29th of July this year, the makers arrange a lavish pre-release event for the film last night. While the mass maharaja looked all dapper in a denim jacket and black trousers, natural star Nani went for a black silk shirt paired with blue denim.

Going by the sneak peeks of the bash, the two stars can be seen having a gala time at the party, enjoying laughs. The makers also unveiled the jaw-dropping trailer of Ramarao On Duty a couple of days back and it shows Ravi Teja in the role of a task-oriented government officer, who goes by the name of Dharma. The movie has been set against the backdrop of 1995 India, and the gripping story of the flick has been penned by Sarath Mandava, who has also helmed this drama. The film has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works.

Check out the pictures below:

rrod_1.jpeg

rrod_2.jpeg

rrod_3.jpeg

rron_4.jpeg

rrod_5.jpeg

Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are onboard the team as heroines, while Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sree, Madhusudhan Rao, and Surekha Vani will be seen playing other pivotal characters in the flick.

Meanwhile, Sathyan Sooryan has cranked the camera for Ramarao On Duty, and Praveen K. L. has looked after the editing. Sam CS has rendered the tunes for the movie.

 

Furthermore, the Mass Maharaja has signed up to play a crucial role in Chiranjeevi starrer Mega154. His lineup further includes Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Ravanasura.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya & Aamir Khan clicked as they promote Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad

 

 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!