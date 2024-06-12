PHOTOS: Ravi Teja, Prasanth Varma and other celebs visit bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar ahead of her wedding

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to exchange wedding vows with her long-time boyfriend Nicholai Sachdev. Meanwhile, the actress has been busy inviting renowned personalities from the film industry for the past few days.

Varalaxmi took to her social media to share some pictures of herself with some renowned faces from the film fraternity while inviting them to her wedding.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invites Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni, and others to her wedding

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to her Instagram to share pictures with several famous people from the film fraternity, as she invited them to her wedding. The Yashoda actress handed over the special wedding invites to filmmaker Goichand Malineni, Ravi Teja, Murli Sharma, and Prasanth Varma. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar dropped heartwarming pictures with the celebs.

Varalaxmi posed for pictures with filmmaker Gopichand and his family. She also met superstar Ravi Teja, Prasanth Varma his wife Sukanya Raju.

Meanwhile, the Hanu-Man actress was seen handing over invites to Nayanthara-Vignesh and Siddharth recently. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar met Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on June 10 and sought their blessing ahead of her big day. Radikaa Sarathkumar accompanied her and the two met actor Siddharth as well.

The popular actress shared photos on her Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to her beau, a Mumbai-based art gallerist, Nicholai Sachdev, on March 1 this year. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair with only family members in attendance. As per reports, the adorable couple is set to get married in July. However, an official confirmation regarding this is still awaited.

What’s next for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in Dhanush's directorial Raayan which is touted to be a power-packed thriller. Apart from Varalaxmi and Dhanush, the film features Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, S J Suryah‌,‌ Saravanan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Dushara Vijayan in crucial roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Raayan is all set for its theatrical release on July 26, 2024.

