PHOTOS: Saaho actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is all smiles as he poses with K Viswanath at Zee Telugu Awards

Neil Nitin Mukesh has been a renowned actor in Bollywood, who has been a part of several popular movies including Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, New York, Wazir etc. After carving a niche in the Hindi film industry, Bollywood’s blue-eyed boy made his big debut in Tollywood industry in 2018 Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Kavacham. Neil has, undoubtedly, won hearts with his handsome looks and acting prowess in South Indian film industry. Interestingly, Neil’s red carpet looks during various events have also grabbed the headlines quite often.

Recently, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor made an appearance at the prestigious Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020. Neil was accompanied by his father Nitin Mukesh and Naman Nitin Mukesh for the event. The handsome actor looked dapper in his black tuxedo and royal blue coloured scarf. While Neil was over the moon while attending the Awards night, he was also seen posing with National Award winner actor K Viswanath at the event. To note, the 89-years-old legendary artist came on a wheelchair for Award show.

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh and K Viswanath’s pics from Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020:

Talking about the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in Prabhas and starrer Saaho in 2019 wherein he was seen playing the role of the lead antagonist. The movie had released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

