PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya look their stylish best as they grace Rana Daggubati's chat show

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya had a gala time chit-chatting with Rana Daggubati on his show.

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have kickstarted promotions for their much-awaited film, Love Story. The actors were seen at Rana Daggubati's chat show, Yaari No. 1 along with film's director Sekhar Kammula. Sai Pallavi looked pretty as always in a green dress while Naga Chaitanya kept it simple in a semi-formal shirt and denim jeans. The Love Story actors were all smiles as they posed together for the shutterbugs. Going by photos, clearly, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya had a gala time chit-chatting with Rana Daggubati on his chat show.

Love Story is set to release on April 16. The film's music is composed by Pawan Ch while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively. The trailer and posters of the film have already raised high expectations among the moviegoers. The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors is the highlight. Chaitanya will be seen speaking the Telangana dialect in the film and has left no stone unturned to learn the accent. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, is going to be a surprise package.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for his next Telugu film, Thank You. Being directed by Vikram Kumar, the upcoming film is being bankrolled by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam. Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam is releasing on April 30th.

