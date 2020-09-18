PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya spotted on the sets of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady, while Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the male lead.

As filmmakers are restarting the shooting schedules of films, several celebrities are being spotted very often. Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen sharing the screen space in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming flick Love Story, were spotted on the sets of the film. In the photos, Sai Pallavi looked simple and elegant in an ethnic kurta, while Naga Chaitanya opted for a comfy casual wear. It has to be accepted that they both look all ready to get back to work.

It is to be noted that Love Story is one of the most awaited Tollywood films after the lockdown. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is also one of the much-hyped movies of Telugu film industry. Recent reports stated that the makers of the film sold the film’s non-theatrical rights for a solid deal. Apparently, the film’s digital, satellite and Hindi dubbing rights were sold for an unbelievable amount of Rs 16 crore. Hearsay has that the digital rights of Love Story were sold to Allu Aravind’s Aha, while Star Maa has acquired Love Story’s satellite rights.

See the photos here:

The most recent reports suggested that the film will be an emotional romantic drama and Sekhar Kammula has coined a hard-hitting message on honour killing in this film. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sai Pallavi’s lover, while the latter will be seen as a girl from a high caste-Hindu family. It is expected that the film will be released in January 2020.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

