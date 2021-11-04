PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in saree & her Diwali celebration is all about love & family bonding

The festival of lights, Diwali is all about good food and spreading love and positivity. Celebrities have also sending Diwali wishes to fans on social media. Sai Pallavi treated us with beautiful photos as she celebrated this festive season with family. One can see, S ai Pallavi looked elegant as always in a yellow saree and her Diwali celebration is all about love and family bond. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Happy Diwali y’all." Meanwhile, many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ram Pothineni, Keerthy Suresh, Priyamani Raj and others penned heartfelt wishes for fans on Diwali.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Love Story co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The film not only opened to a positive response from the audience and critics but also managed to mint big numbers at the box office.

She will be next seen in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation and it also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in female lead roles.