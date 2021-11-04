PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in saree & her Diwali celebration is all about love & family bonding

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 06:03 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
Sai Pallavi,South
PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in saree & her Diwali celebration is all about love & family bonding
Advertisement

The festival of lights, Diwali is all about good food and spreading love and positivity. Celebrities have also sending Diwali wishes to fans on social media. Sai Pallavi treated us with beautiful photos as she celebrated this festive season with family. One can see, Sai Pallavi looked elegant as always in a yellow saree and her Diwali celebration is all about love and family bond. 

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Happy Diwali y’all." Meanwhile, many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ram Pothineni, Keerthy Suresh, Priyamani Raj and others penned heartfelt wishes for fans on Diwali.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu pose for a romantic picture after attending Diwali puja with family 

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Love Story co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The film not only opened to a positive response from the audience and critics but also managed to mint big numbers at the box office. 

She will be next seen in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation and it also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in female lead roles.

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Iqoo Z3 5g (cyber Blue, 6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) | India's First Sd 768g 5g Processor | 55w Flashcharge | Upto 9 Months No Cost Emi | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement

Iqoo Z3 5g (cyber Blue, 6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) | India's First Sd 768g 5g Proce...

₹17,990.00
₹22,990.00 (22%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹10,999.00
₹13,999.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹3,499.00
₹7,990.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
View All