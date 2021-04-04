  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in a sky blue organza saree for Love Story promotions & it is worth 1 Lakh

For the promotions of her upcoming Love Story, Sai Pallavi opted for a sky blue organza saree by Mrunalini Rao with resham embroidery all over.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in a sky blue organza saree for Love Story promotions & it is worth 1 Lakh
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Sai Pallavi has kickstarted promotions for the upcoming film Love Story, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The Premam actress along with Chay and director Sekhar Kammula recently visited Rana Daggubati's chat show. Now, the team has begun a new round of film's promotions and Sai Pallavi's look in blue saree has caught our attention. The stunner opted for a sky blue organza saree by Mrunalini Rao with resham embroidery all over. She paired the simple yet expensive saree with a sleeveless blouse. 

Sai Pallavi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue saree and accessorised it with a pair of silver earrings. She kept her hair open and let her infectious smile and adorable face steal the show. Sai Pallavi is known for keeping all things simple and flaunting her no-makeup look. She is the only actress who prefers no makeup even onscreen.  It was Premam director Alphonse Putharen who encouraged her to act naturally without using makeup in the film and since then, she has only believed in letting her acting do the talking. 

Check out her latest look below: 

Talking about Love Story, the romantic drama film is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film has music composed by Pawan Ch while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively. Love Story is releasing on April 16.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya look their stylish best as they grace Rana Daggubati's chat show
PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi keeps it casual and comfy as she gets papped on the sets in Hyderabad
Throwback Tuesday: When Sai Pallavi made us all jealous with her PHOTOS from the wilderness
Flashback Friday: When Sai Pallavi had an emotional moment with Prabhudheva on the sets of Maari 2
Samantha Akkineni shares her 'favourite song' from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story; WATCH
Throwback: When Sai Pallavi opened up about having insecurities in the past and how she dealt with it