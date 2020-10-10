  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi slays in palazzo pants and top as she is spotted at the airport adapting to the new normal

Sai Pallavi, who was spotted at the airport, upped her style statement with a basic top and casual palazzo pants.
9356 reads Mumbai
Sai Pallavi is one of the few stars from the entertainment industry who is comfortable in her own skin. Be it her public appearances or her films, the actress knows her way around to reach the audience. She has a style and she has never compromised it for anything. She is well known for not wearing any makeup in her films. Today, she was spotted at the airport, and she has proved yet again, why is she the queen of simplicity.

In the photos, Sai Pallavi can be seen in basic palazzo pants and a top slaying in the basic look. As shutterbugs surrounded her, she can be seen posing for some photos before getting in her car. It can be noted that she has adapted to the new normal as she was seen with a face mask. It goes without saying that the actress has given us cues yet again to up the fashion game in basic attire.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares a funny story behind her ‘yellow ear’; Says friends make problems bigger with advises

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi recently joined the sets of her upcoming film Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. Sekhar Kammula is directing the romantic drama. She also has in her kitty Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam. The film also stars Priya Mani and Nandita Das in key roles. It was reported recently that Sai Pallavi will be playing as Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

