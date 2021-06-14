  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi spends time with cousins and gets goofy as she poses with her enthusiastic squad

One can see, Sai Pallavi gets goofy and is flaunting her no-makeup look as she poses for some beautiful photos with her family.
South beauty Sai Pallavi was missing in action on Instagram due to the second wave lockdown. With things getting back to normal slowly, Sai Pallavi is back in action and was recently seen spending time with her cousins. The stunner took to social media and shared a few photos of herself posing with her squad. One can see, Sai Pallavi gets goofy and is flaunting her no-makeup look as she poses for some beautiful photos with her family. 

Sai Pallavi's Instagram is all about her love for nature. The stunner likes spending her time amidst nature. Be it taking road trips or enjoying sunsets, Sai Pallavi's Instagram photos reflect her personality. Check out her latest photos with cousins that are all about family and unconditional love. 

Take a look:

Also Read: When Prabhas and Sai Pallavi chose morality over massive money 

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi will be seen opposite  Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. The makers had planned to release the film in April due has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Sekhar Kammula directorial was originally scheduled to release on April 16, 2021. "Safety first! Keeping the increase of COVID cases in mind we at @SVCLLP would like to give an official announcement of postponing the release of #LoveStory New release date to be announced soon," the production house had tweeted.

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in Rana Daggubati starrer Telugu-Tamil film titled, Viraata Parvam. The release of this film has also been postponed. 

