PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi's no-makeup glow is unmissable as she promotes Virata Parvam in Hyderabad

Sai Pallavi will next be seen on the big screens alongside Rana Daggubati in the periodic love and action drama, Virata Parvam. As their next gears up for release across the country on 17th June, the film's leads have started the second round of promotions for their next. The Shyam Singha Roy actress was all radiant in casual attire and a no-makeup look as she was papped by the tabloids.

Not too long ago, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi graced the grand finale of the singing reality show, Indian Idol Telugu. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also a special guest on the last episode of the show. The sneak peeks from the episode made it to social media and the movie buffs loved their energy on sets. All three had a fun time with the judges and contestants. Chiranjeevi shared some childhood memories of Rana Daggubati and his son, Ram Charan during the episode, while Sai Pallavi motivated the contestants with some encouraging words.

Going by the impressive trailer of Virata Parvam, the flick will narrate events from the 1990s. While Rana Daggubati will play the role of Comrade Ravanna, a revolutionary writer known by the pen name Aranya, leading lady Sai Pallavi will portray the role of his admirer, Vennela.

Directed by Venu Udugula, the film will talk about an epic love story amidst the Naxalite Movement in the Telangana region during the time.

Besides the powerful performances by Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, the captivating tunes by Suresh Bobbili have added to the cinematic value of Virata Parvam.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand will play important roles in the flick.

Coming to the technical crew, Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are the Cinematographers, while, A Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

