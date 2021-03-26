PHOTOS: Sakshi Agarwal looks straight out of a dream as she rocks a majestic saree look in latest photoshoot

Sakshi Agarwal’s new photoshoot stills show her donning an ivory-colored saree. Take a look.

South star Sakshi Agarwal has earned recognition after appearing in countless Tamil films. The actress who started her career as a model has a booming social media presence with over 1.3 million fans. Sakshi has a great sense of style and posts numerous photos of her on Instagram. The actress’s page on the video and the photo-sharing platform is filled with stunning self-portraits in which she is seen donning gorgeous new outfits. The actress never fails to impress her fans with the breathtaking snaps she posts regularly. Fans of the star love the posts shared by her and often shower compliments for her.

The star’s latest snaps show her dressed in a dreamy saree. The actress, who usually rocks western outfits, can be seen pulling off an ethnic look in absolute ease. In the photos, we see the actress donning an ivory-coloured saree with an intricate design on it, as she looks away from the camera. The actress can be seen sitting in an aesthetically pleasing setting while wearing a red sindoor on her forehead and a beautiful nath on her nose. The star can also be seen rocking minimalistic bangles to complete her look. Pairing her look with soft makeup, the star is bound to grab everyone’s attention with one single glance.

Take a look at Sakshi Agarwal’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sakshi has films like Cinderella and Ezhil's Aayiram Jenmangal in her kitty. The actress also took part in Star Vijay's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 although was later evicted from the show.

