PHOTOS: Salman Khan makes a stylish appearance as he attends Dabangg 3 co star Saiee Manjrekar's birthday bash

Salman Khan was snapped at Dabnagg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar's birthday bash and well, he sure made for quite a cool appearance. Check out the photos here.

Saiee Manjrekar is sure having a great start to her week as she kickstarted her birthday celebrations and also, great numbers as far as her debut film with , Dabangg 3 is concerned. Saiee celebrated her birthday with all pomp and show, and in attendance were the likes of Salman Khan, , Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma, and many others for that matter. Photos from the celebration are here and they sure look fun.

Arriving in style, just like every single time, is none other than Salman Khan, who decided to add some colour to his outfit this time around, and opted for a red. He put together ripped denim with a red t-shirt and layered it with a maroon jacket. Salman celebrated Saiee's birthday in full cheer, and in fact, looks like he had a super gala time as photos are proof. Check out photos of Salman Khan and the cake cutting here:

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has been doing well on the box office. Apart from the film, Salman has also been keeping busy with Bigg Boss 13, and the controversial reality show seems to be churning out more controversy than Salman can handle, thereby causing the host to lose his calm on multiple occasions. But also, there is nothing that Khan cannot handle, so he has his own ways of getting through, and he is doing excellently.

Credits :Manav Manglani

