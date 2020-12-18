PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya look stunning together at Dil Raju's birthday bash

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni looked stylish as ever as they posed together at Dil Raju's birthday bash. Check out photos below.

South industry's stylish couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya graced the lavish 50th birthday of producer Dil Raju in Hyderabad. The couple was spotted arriving at the party along with other Tollywood biggies like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and others. It was a star-studded event that witnessed who's who of the Tollywood film industry under one roof after a very long time. Sam was spotted at the event in her best stylish yet semi-formal look. The Oh Baby actress wore a super cute polka dot puffed sleeves top paired with black formal pants and Gucci belt. Her look reminded us of her character in the film Oh Baby.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, looked charming as ever in full-sleeves t-shirt paired with formal pants and shoes. The couple looked stunning as ever as they posed together at Dil Raju's birthday bash. We just can't stop staring at them! Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen gracing Samantha's chat show, Sam Jam. The actor will be seen as the guest for his wife and host Sam. It is going to be one of the biggest yet interesting episode to watch for.

Meanwhile, check out their photos below:

Talking about Dil Raju, the producer is a big name in the Telugu film industry. Over the years, he has produced successful films such as Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, Fidaa, Sathamanam Bhavati among many.

He also backed Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby and currently has a lot of films in the kitty including Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

He got married to Tejaswini in Nizamabad amid lockdown. As he got married, Dil Raju released a statement that read "With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

