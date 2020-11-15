PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya spotted at Hyderabad airport as they return from Goa

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni celebrated Diwali in Goa and now, they are back home.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport today with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya as they returned from Goa. The couple was spotted in their best stylish outfits as they returned from their mini-vacation. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha celebrated Diwali in Goa and now, they are back home. One can see in the photos, Chay looks handsome as ever in his casual outfit while Sam opted for leggings, top and silver jacket. The stylish couple of Telugu film industry was spotted in their best comfy travel looks.

Sam also shared a few photos from their Goa holiday. Her best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy also joined them for a quick getaway. The Majili actress had a gala time with her friends and family in Goa and her Instagram photos speak about the same. When it comes to fashion, Samantha never fails to amaze us. Be it at the airport or red carpet, the Oh Baby actress can never fail to amaze us with her fashion choices.

Check out Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's airport photos below:

Also Read: Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Katrina Kaif; Who pulled off the floral print lehenga better?

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film titled, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'.

On the other hand, Chay will be seen sharing the screenspace with Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film, Love Story.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×