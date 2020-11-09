PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda look stylish as they twin in pantsuits for a chat show

Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda looked powerful as they were clicked twinning in pantsuits for the chat show called, 'Sam Jam'.

Samantha Akkineni is donning a new hat and has turned a host for an upcoming chat show. "The 'Majili' and 'Oh Baby' actress is currently busy with the shooting for the chat show that will see many Tollywood celebs as guests. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is going to be one of the celebrity guests who will be seen getting candid about his personal and professional life. For the shooting of one of the episodes today, which will feature VD, Samantha was spotted in a red pantsuit. She completed her look with open hair, minimal makeup and red lip colour.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was clicked in his best stylish attire. The actor also opted for a pantsuit and flaunted his cool side as he paired the outfit with white sneakers. Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda looked stylish as they were clicked twinning in pantsuits for the chat show called, 'Sam Jam'. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni had recently stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Dussehra special episode. Now, let's wait to know what's more in stores for us.

Meanwhile, check out photos below:

On the professional front, VD will be seen opposite Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in their upcoming film titled, Fighter. The film is being directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh.

Sam, on the other hand, is waiting of her Hindi debut web series called The Family Man season 2. It features Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

