PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni arrives at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding

As we all are waiting for photos from the wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, few photos of Samnatha Akkineni arriving in her car to the wedding venue are here for you to take a look at. The Jaanu star was seen in dark green saree and ethnic choker as she looked all dolled up to take part in the wedding. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, an interior designer by profession.

A couple of days back, Rana and Miheeka had a Haldi ceremony and Mehandi ceremony. Photos and videos from the ceremonies took the internet by storm. Since the wedding is happening at the time of lockdown for COVID 19, not more than 30 people were invited to take part in it. Apparently, all the invitees will be tested for the virus and they will be following social distancing during the ceremony. Hand sanitizers will be kept at various places in the wedding venue.

The couple got engaged in a simple yet elegant ceremony on May 20 this year. According to The Times Of India, there will be a theme for the wedding. During the Haldi ceremony, Miheeka was seen in a yellow lehenga and boho jewels, while Rana was seen in traditional while shirt and dothi. Samantha, who was present at the Haldi ceremony, was seen in a yellow ethnic outfit and a choker made of shells. Miheeka was seen in a bright pink lehenga for the Mehandi ceremony.

