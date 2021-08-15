PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni is channeling her love for florals and we are totally crushing on her latest look

Besides being an actor par-excellence, Samantha Akkineni is equally known for her fashion choices. The actress never fails to grab our attention on her stylish looks and her latest one is totally winning hearts. Sam attended an event today in Hyderabad and she looked pretty in a floral print dress.

One can see in the photos, Samantha Akkineni is flaunting her love for florals and we are totally crushing on her latest look. She teamed her fuss-free evening look with a pair of transparent open toe heels. Samantha kept her look minimal with basic in a dewy finish makeup, natural lip colour and loads of mascara. The Majili actress has dressed to kill in a pretty dress and we cannot move our eyes off her.

Take a look at the photos below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Shakuntalam. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty and also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles.

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Music is composed by Mani Sharma.

