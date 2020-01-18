PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni flashes her pretty smile as she leaves for Chennai from Hyderabad airport

Samantha Akkineni has been recently snapped by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport while on her way to Chennai. Check out her latest pictures.

If there is one actress down in the South film industry who has been doing great both in her personal and professional life, it is definitely Samantha Akkineni. The talented actress never fails to impress us with her wonderful performances in all her movies. Recently, she was honored with the Best Actress Award for two of her movies namely Majili and Oh! Baby. Well, this means that the stunning beauty has definitely showcased her acting prowess well and her movies are proof!

Samantha is also popular for her unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. The Eega actress has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport while on her way to Chennai for some work. Samantha opted for a casual yet super stylish look consisting of a black and white top with dramatic sleeves which she teamed up with a pair of black trousers. She also wore a pair of matching heels that perfectly matched her outfit. And needless to say, Samantha looked beautiful with that pretty smile of hers!

Check out the latest pictures of Samantha Akkineni below:

On the professional front, Samantha is currently gearing up for her next movie Jaanu which happens to be a remake of the Tamil movie titled 96. She has been paired up opposite Sharwanand in this much talked – about movie. It has been co – produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and is directed by C. Prem Kumar. Jaanu is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

