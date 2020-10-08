PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni keeps it simple in a white layered kurta to beat the heat: Yay or Nay

Samantha Akkineni proves she is a bonafide fashion icon with her latest all-white look.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni knows how to step in style even in the simplest outfit. As we all know, wearing all-white is not everyone's cup of tea but Sam proves she can carry it with ease and confidence. The stunner was spotted today in a white kurta and pants and she looked every bit gorgeous. She completed her off-duty look with high ponytail and block heels. The Majili actress was spotted with her best friend and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy. The girls were all smiles for the shutterbugs before making their way inside their respective cars. Sam looks beautiful and is beating the heat in style. What do you think, it is yay or nay?

Samantha Akkineni is known as a fashion icon of the Tollywood film industry. The actress leaves no stone unturned and give her personal touch to every outfit she wears. While we think wearing white is tricky, Sam teaches us how to carry it in the most simple yet graceful way. A coloured dupatta to this outfit would had done wonders. Don't you think? Let us know in the comment section below. The Oh Baby actress is not only a great actor but has also amped her style over the years and she doesn't fail to impress us yet again. She is a bonafide fashion icon and there is no doubt in it. Check out her latest photos below.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sam is set to make her Hindi web-series debut with The Family Man Season 2. Manoj Bajpayee, the lead star of the show recently took to Twitter to share the update on The Family Man 2 and reveal it is coming soon. However, he did not reveal the exact release date.

Last seen in Oh Baby, Samantha Akkineni along with Nayanthara will be battling it for actor Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming rom-com titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon. The upcoming Telugu-Tamil film will be directed and is written by Vignesh Shivan.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

