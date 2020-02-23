PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni makes our hearts skip a beat as she sizzles in a red dress

Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen in Telugu film Jaanu, was spotted during an event, where she was seen in a beautiful red maxi dress. Check the pictures here.

Samantha Akkineni, who has now become the queen of south cinema with her unbelievable performance in Jaanu, was spotted in a sizzling maxi dress during an event. While she kept her makeup subtle, she let her hair flow and it will be fair to say that the evergreen beauty had all eyes on her. In the photos, one can notice that she is glowing in bliss, for Jaanu is now the talk of Tollywood town. Yesterday, she was spotted at Hyderabad airport, as she returned from her vacation in Dubai.

While we are still on Jaanu high, reports on her next movies are already surfacing. While some say that she has been roped in to play a female lead in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30, Kollywood actor Prasanna said during a media interaction that he is joining hands with Samantha for Ashwin Saravanan’s next. While Trivikram Srinivas is directing NTR30, grapevine has that the movie will also have Rashmika Mandanna in a prominent role. This will be the second time that Jr NTR and Trivikram are joining hands.

However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding the other cast members. As far as her film with Ashwin Saravanan is concerned, the film will be a female centric one, just like the director’s earlier movies - Game Over and Maaya. While Game Over had Tapsee Pannu playing the role of a gamer, lady superstar Nayanthara was the lead role in Maaya.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More