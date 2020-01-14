PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya make heads turns as they get spotted at the airport

The Oh Baby star Samantha Akkineni looked drop dead gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress with floral prints and Naga Chaitanya was at his casual best in a red coloured t-shirt and jeans.

The stunning couple from the south film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted at the airport. The gorgeous looking couple were making heads turn as they made their way through the airport. The Oh Baby star Samantha Akkineni looked drop dead gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress with floral prints and Naga Chaitanya was at his casual best in a red coloured t-shirt and jeans. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are among the most fashionable couple in the south film industry. The gorgeous diva, has always aced her fashion game which beautiful looks one after the other.

Naga Chaitanya on the other hand, is known to have a very sleek fashion sense. The southern star Naga Chaitanya recently featured in the south drama called Venky Mama. This film featured south actors Raashi Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati and Payal Rajput in key roles. The south flick Venky Mama was the first time when Venkatesh Daggubati shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya. The film was a good mix of comedy and action. The south actor Naga Chaitanya played the role of an Army officer. The Army officer look was very impressive and Naga Chaitanya essayed the tough role with great finesse.

The south siren Samantha Akkineni recently received the best actress award for her roles in Oh Baby and Majili. The actress wore a yellow evening dress at the award function and the fans were delighted when the sultry diva shared her photos on her official Instagram handle.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

