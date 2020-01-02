PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna & Amala return from Goa after New Year celebration

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted at Hyderabad airport today as they returned from Goa. ChaySam celebrated New Year's in Goa with their family and they are back to Hyderabad.

The Telugu power couple, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are shelling out major relationship goals. Be it partying together or going on a holiday with family, Samantha and Chay make sure to spend time with each other amidst their busy schedules. The Ye Maaya Chesave actors were spotted at Hyderabad airport today as they returned from Goa. ChaySam celebrated New Year's in Goa with their family and they are back to Hyderabad. One can see in the photos, Samantha looking stunning as always in casual look paired with a denim jacket while Naga Chaitanya was seen in his cool avatar.

Also spotted with them were Nagarjuna Akkineni with wife Amala. The Akkineni family is back after their grand celebrations to welcome 2020. Chay headed to Goa a few days back to attend Music Festival. Sharing the experience of the same, he wrote on Instagram: What a year 2019 has been ! Blessed ! Some of my favorite tracks that slowed down time for me this year. Cheers to 2020." Goa has become Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's favourite holiday destination. The actress also celebrated Chaitanya's birthday in Goa.

On the work front, the Majili actress will be seen in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film 96. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead.

Last seen in Venky Mama, Chaitanya is now busy with the shooting of Sekhar Kammula’ Love Story. Naga Chaitanya will be sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi.

