PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni nails the basic white tee on denim look as she arrives in style at the airport

The Majili actress Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress us with her fashion choices and this time again, she is nailing it with her basic yet classy airport look. Samantha was spotted in the basic white tee on denim look

Samantha Akkineni, one of the most successful and bankable actresses down South is winning hearts with her recent airport look. The Majili actress never fails to impress us with her fashion choices and this time again, she is nailing it with her basic yet classy airport look. Samantha was spotted in the basic white tee on denim look as she arrives in style at Hyderabad airport. The South beauty accessorised her look with a choker and she looked beautiful as ever. The stunner was all smiles for the paparazzi as she walked with her eye-grabbing Chanel bag and LV travel bag.

The Oh Baby actress knows how to add her own glam to her looks, making it worth noting. She is one hell of a stunner and we are totally in love with her airport styles. Samantha recently celebrated Christmas in the best possible way with underprivileged children. Taking on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it the most . Count your blessings and be grateful for them . From the bottom of my heart I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a very happy new year."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni's chic and elegant airport style is unmissable; Check it out

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni is making her Hindi debut with a web-series. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Telugu film, Janu. The film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96 The Movie. The film originally starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. In Janu, Samantha will be sharing the screen space with actor Sharwanand.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More