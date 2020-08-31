PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni opts for a simple desi look as she steps out for a casual outing in the city

In the photos, Samantha was seen in an elegant and simple yellow kurta, and kept her hair open.

As the country is slowly limping back to normalcy, several celebrities are being spotted as they are stepping outside for several reasons. While Vijay Deverakonda, Shruti Haasan and Allu Arjun were spotted often in the recent past, now, Samantha Akkineni is spotted as she stepped outside for a casual outing. In the photos, she was seen in a simple yellow cotton kurti and it looks like, which is perfect for a casual getaway. As she got inside her car, she was snapped by the shutterbugs.

In the photo, she was seen in a simple kurti, and kept her jewels minimalistic. She also opted to keep her hair open. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film had Sharwanand as the male lead. She will be next seen playing one of the leading ladies in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, and Nayanthara as yet another female lead.

See the photos here:

Other than this, Samantha also has in her kitty, Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which is yet to be titled. When Ashwin Saravanan opened up about the film, he said that it will be more than a female-centric film. The film will have Samantha as the lead actor, while Prasanna will be seen playing a key role in it. Popular Kollywood actor Prashanth is also anticipated to play a crucial role in the film. More details about the film are expected to be out soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

