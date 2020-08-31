  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni opts for a simple desi look as she steps out for a casual outing in the city

In the photos, Samantha was seen in an elegant and simple yellow kurta, and kept her hair open.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 08:06 pm
PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni opts for a simple desi look as she steps out for a casual outing in the cityPHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni opts for a simple desi look as she steps out for a casual outing in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the country is slowly limping back to normalcy, several celebrities are being spotted as they are stepping outside for several reasons. While Vijay Deverakonda, Shruti Haasan and Allu Arjun were spotted often in the recent past, now, Samantha Akkineni is spotted as she stepped outside for a casual outing. In the photos, she was seen in a simple yellow cotton kurti and it looks like, which is perfect for a casual getaway. As she got inside her car, she was snapped by the shutterbugs.

In the photo, she was seen in a simple kurti, and kept her jewels minimalistic. She also opted to keep her hair open. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film had Sharwanand as the male lead. She will be next seen playing one of the leading ladies in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, and Nayanthara as yet another female lead.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni can't leave home without this CLASSIC accessory she loves; Find Out

See the photos here:

Other than this, Samantha also has in her kitty, Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which is yet to be titled. When Ashwin Saravanan opened up about the film, he said that it will be more than a female-centric film. The film will have Samantha as the lead actor, while Prasanna will be seen playing a key role in it. Popular Kollywood actor Prashanth is also anticipated to play a crucial role in the film. More details about the film are expected to be out soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement