PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni is papped at the airport as she heads to Mumbai for The Family Man 2 promotions

Samantha Akkineni opted for a yellow knee-length dress paired with a denim jacket as she was heading to Mumbai.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as she was heading to Mumbai. Known for being a fashionista, Sam was papped in her travel-friendly and no-makeup look. One can see, the stunner opted for a yellow knee-length dress paired with a denim jacket. Samantha Akkineni is known for her impeccable style statement and the actress never fails to grab our attention even in the simplest look. She is one of the few actresses who can carry even a simple outfit in the best stylish way.

Meanwhile, Samantha is making her Hindi web debut with The Family Man season 2. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The teaser of series was released recently and it has set high expectations. As per the teaser for the new season, Srikant played by Manoj Bajpayee will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji, which is played by Samantha Akkineni. Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's latest airport look.

Check out photos:

On the movies front, Samantha Akkineni has commenced shooting of her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi in lead roles.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

