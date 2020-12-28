Photos: Samantha Akkineni papped outside a clinic post her skin care session

Besides being a phenomenal actor, Samantha Akkineni is also known for being a fashionista. The actress keeps sharing skincare and beauty tips all the time on Instagram.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni was spotted today outside a clinic today after her skincare session. The stunner opted for basic blue denim and top on her day off and looked pretty as always. One can see, Sam is stepping outside the clinic after pampering her skin. The Majili actress, as we all know is particular about her skin, diet and fashion, Besides being a phenomenal actor, Sam is also known for being a fashionista. The actress keeps sharing skincare and beauty tips all the time on Instagram.

During the lockdown, Sam also tried her hands at Yoga and other ways to stay fit. She had revealed, "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace." Amid lockdown, the Oh Baby actress had also revealed her skincare regime through social media posts.

Take a look at her latest photos below:

On the work front, Sam has kickstarted shooting of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film went on floors recently in Hyderabad the team has wrapped a small part of the first schedule.

Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is one of the much-awaited bilingual films of 2021.

