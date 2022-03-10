PHOTOS: Samantha keeps it chic & comfy in flared jeans & halter top as she's spotted at a Mumbai studio

Samantha was spotted in Mumbai at a studio in a perfect comfy yet chic look. The actress can be seen in flared denim pants and a black halter neck top. The attire screams summer ready as it looks super stylish, the pants featured ripped lines throughout giving a unique touch. She looks beautiful flaunting her vivacious smile in minimal make up.

Samantha was all smiles as she poses for the paparazzi at Krome Studio, Bandra, Mumbai. She is looking every inch beautiful and surely served some major fashion look goals.

Check out pics here:

Yesterday, Samantha was also papped at the airport in a chic casual look. She also blessed her fans with selfies who were waiting for her at the airport.

Meanwhile, Samantha has a pipeline of movies including mythological movie Shaakuntalam with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan, which is awaiting for grand release as she will be seen in the role of a princess. Her multistarrer film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupthi is also waiting for release in April 28.

Apart from this, Samantha has also signed her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. She is likely to announce her Bollywood debut film too.

