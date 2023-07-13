PHOTOS: Samantha makes her basic bodycon dress look bold; Clicked post Citadel shoot in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel. She shared a selfie and called 'July 13 special special day' as she wrapped up the shoot of Raj and DK's directorial. The actress was seen posing with a black sunglasses in the selfie.

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, "13th of July (with white heart) Will always be a special special day...and it's a wrap on Citadel India." The Indian version of Citadel is helmed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK and also stars Varun Dhawan. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The actress will be seen performing high-octane action sequences in the web series.

Samantha turns heads in bodycon maxi dress post shoot in Mumbai and wraps up Citadel shoot

Samantha was clicked on Wednesday night in Mumbai as she was shooting for Citadel. The actress looked like a diva in a body-hugging black maxi dress with a plunging neckline. She paired up the sexy black outfit with comfy yet expensive Louis Vuitton flip-flops. With no accessories and just black sunglasses, The beauty made sure to turn heads as she stepped out of her vanity van.

Samantha to take break from work

A few days ago, the actress also wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Now, after a week, she completed the Citadel shoot as well. As the Yashoda actress is reportedly taking a break from work very soon, she is making sure to finish all her work commitments.

Samantha is reportedly taking a pause from acting for a few months. Last week, it was reported that she is taking a backseat from her work to focus on her health and take treatment for myositis. The actress will reportedly fly to the US for the treatment of Myositis. Last year, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.



About Kushi

Meanwhile, coming to Kushi, the shoot has been wrapped up. The second single Aradhya was released yesterday and showcased the romance of a newly married couple, played by Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda. The melody track is winning hearts on the Internet. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to release on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

