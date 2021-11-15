PHOTOS: Samantha nails power dressing in all white blazer & dramatic pants as she poses with Taapsee Pannu

If someone has cracked the hack to dress a classic all-white look with ease and confidence, it's no other but Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The boss lady nails power dressing yet again in an all-white look and we cannot take our eyes off her. One can see, Sam opted for a white neck plunging blazer that she teamed with dramatic pants.

Keeping it as classic as she could, the Oh Baby actress completed her look with hair tied neatly in a bun and accessorised with golden earrings. Complementing her white pantsuit, Samantha pulled off this designer piece like a boss. For makeup, she went with blush cheeks, natural lip colour, filled eyebrows, and mascara.

One can see in the photos, Sam looks stunning as she poses with the talented Taapsee Pannu for an interview in Mumbai.

Check out the photos below:

One of the most bankable actresses in the South Indian film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won millions of hearts in the last few years by picking up unconventional and challenging roles. She has set a benchmark with her rough and tough role as Raji in The Family Man 2.

Up next, the Majili actress will be seen playing a princess in Shakuntalam. Speaking to Pinkvilla recently, Samantha had said she is currently living her dream career. She has enjoyed every bit of her role as Shakuntala and cannot wait to see herself as a Princess on the big screen.

"I went on to play Raji like in the dirt, rough, tough and from that, I went to play a Princess in Shakuntalam and it is the exact opposite to Rajji role. These are what like every actor can live for, show diversity in characters and roles...these are roles what any actor dreams for. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the Princess," she said in an interview post success of The Family Man 2.

