PHOTOS: Samantha personifies elegance in a traditional saree and makeup as she is papped at an event

Samantha is a sheer epitome of grace, elegance, and royalty as she dons a traditional zari saree for a store launch event in Nalgonda. Sam has got an impeccable style statement and she has raised the bar high yet again with her elegant look in a zari saree. Elevating the elegance of her saree was a statement choker necklace along with jhumkas.

She totally went the traditional route as she completed her style with a bindi and hair tied in a sleek bun. From head to toe, Samantha looked stunning but her killer smile has managed to win hearts. Sam yet again shows us that a saree is just what you need to invest in right away.

One can see in the photos, Sam greets her fans with namaste as she steps out from the sunroof of her car.

Check out the photos below: