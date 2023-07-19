PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu performs meditation during her healing journey; reveals struggling with thoughts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from work to focus on her health. The actress visited Isha Yoga Centre and is working on her healing journey. gave the first-ever glimpse of her journey towards healing as she visited the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The photos show her meditating in the crowd with Sadhguru's directions.

She also penned a note that reads, "A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity.. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful."