Photos: Samantha sports white pants with an oversized shirt for her airport look; Gets clicked in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked at the Mumbai airport today as she arrived in the Maximum City. The Yashoda actress opted for white pants with an oversized shirt for her airport look. The diva carried matching brown luggage along with her off-duty ensemble. The reason for her visit is not known yet, but the Majili star has been expanding her horizons lately and making trips to Mumbai for work.

In the meantime, Samantha has been in the news for her personal life recently . She graced the Koffee With Karan couch and left everyone shocked with her candid answers. When host Karan Johar asked if there are still hard feelings between her and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, she replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now. Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah."

On the work front, Samantha will next appear on the silver screen with the new-age thriller, Yashoda. Directed by filmmaker duo Hari-Harish, the project was initially slated to hit the theatres on 12th August this year; however, it was pushed due to some unknown reasons.

Apart from Samantha, Yashoda further stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others in key roles.

Her other ventures include the mythological drama Shaakuntalam, romantic entertainer Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Bollywood movie Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Hollywood drama Arrangement of Love.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya says 'he & Samantha moved on' post separation; Hopes discussions of his personal life fade away