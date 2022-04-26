PHOTOS: Samantha spotted at Mumbai airport as she heads to Kashmir for Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at Mumbai airport today. The Yashoda actress is headed to Kashmir to join the schedule for Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer. The star looks ravishing as ever in a black jacket and a grey bodycon maxi dress.

The untitled project was announced with a formal pooja ceremony a few days ago. However, Samantha couldn't attend the event as she was vacationing in Dubai then. But, now she is set to join the sets of this latest entertainer with the Liger star, who is already in Kashmir.

Check out the pictures below:

As the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal actress missed the event, Vijay Deverakonda photoshopped her in the mahurat pic, along with Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna, who will also be part of the film's cast. He named it the 'actual pooja photo'.

This is Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's second film together. These two had earlier shared screen space in the 2018 biopic, Mahanati with Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and has Hridayam composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music director. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made under the direction of Shiva Nirvana. The maker has previously worked with Samantha in the 2019 flick, Majili.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that after wrapping up the first schedule by May, the team will continue the filming the venture in Hyderabad and Vizag, including other places.

