PHOTOS: Samantha visits Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa to offer prayers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after attending an event in Kadapa, visited Ameen Peer Dargah to offer prayers. The stunner made her way to Ameen Peer dargah at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, the same evening. One can see in the photos, Sam follows all the customs while inside the dargah as she seeks blessings.

Earlier in the day, she was clicked at a store launch. Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite. The Majili actress looked her elegant best in a brocade saree and completed her look with hair tied in a neat bun. Elegant, as always!

Check out the photos below:

Samantha has a lot of films in the kitty but equally her personal life is grabbing all the attention after her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya in October. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," she wrote.